The Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council of

Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has

called on political leaders at all levels not to join politics with

religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sultan Abubakar III, made call on Friday in Keana LGA of Nasarawa

State at a programme to mark the 4th anniversary of Alhaji Abdullahi

Amegwa Agbo III, as the 34th Osama of Keana and the commissioning of

the Palace Jumaat Mosque.

The Sultan who spoke in Hausa language at the occasion, said peace and

unity remain key to development of any society.

He stressed the need for leaders at all levels to see religion as

means to entrench justice and fairness towards unity and peaceful

co-existence among the diverse groups in the country.

He therefore cautioned elected officials in the country against

bringing religion into the corridors of governance, but rather carry

everybody along to promote unity among the citizens.

“I wish to call on all elected officials in the country to be doing

good to people so that people and God will bless them, there are

countries that are not Islam but have progressed.

“Do not meddle religion with politics. If God wants, He can make us

one religion, but He has made us differently in his own wisdom,” he

said.

He appreciated Governor Sule’s efforts at completing his

predecessor’s, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s, projects just as he

encouraged the two political leaders in the state to continue working

in synergy to develop Nasarawa State.