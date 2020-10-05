The Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council of
Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has
called on political leaders at all levels not to join politics with
religion.
Sultan Abubakar III, made call on Friday in Keana LGA of Nasarawa
State at a programme to mark the 4th anniversary of Alhaji Abdullahi
Amegwa Agbo III, as the 34th Osama of Keana and the commissioning of
the Palace Jumaat Mosque.
The Sultan who spoke in Hausa language at the occasion, said peace and
unity remain key to development of any society.
He stressed the need for leaders at all levels to see religion as
means to entrench justice and fairness towards unity and peaceful
co-existence among the diverse groups in the country.
He therefore cautioned elected officials in the country against
bringing religion into the corridors of governance, but rather carry
everybody along to promote unity among the citizens.
“I wish to call on all elected officials in the country to be doing
good to people so that people and God will bless them, there are
countries that are not Islam but have progressed.
“Do not meddle religion with politics. If God wants, He can make us
one religion, but He has made us differently in his own wisdom,” he
said.
He appreciated Governor Sule’s efforts at completing his
predecessor’s, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s, projects just as he
encouraged the two political leaders in the state to continue working
in synergy to develop Nasarawa State.