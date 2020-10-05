Nigeria Football Federation (NNF) has confirmed the invitation of Genk forward, Paul Onuachu, to replace Napoli star, Victor Osimhen ahead of the Super Eagles international friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia.

Onuachu’s invitation was confirmed by NFF’s tweet yesterday and the player is expected to play against Algeria and Tunisia respectively.

According to the NFF tweet: “@victorosimhen9 has been excused from @NGSuperEagles’ games against Algeria and Tunisia. His replacement is Paul Onuachu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Lille youngster has been prominent in all the matches played so far by Napoli in the Italian league.

Onuachu, the Belgium-based forward started the season in stunning fashion, scoring seven goals in seven games for KRC Genk, while Sportinglife.ng had speculated that the player will soon be called up by the Super Eagles technical crew.

The former Midtjylland ace was recently named as the Pro League’s best player in September.

Onuachu first had the feel of the senior side when he was called up to the Nigerian under-23 national team in February 2015.

In March 2019, he received his first call-up to the Nigerian senior national team.

On 26 March 2019, Onuachu scored his first goal for the Nigerian team in a friendly match against Egypt. The goal was scored within the first ten seconds of the game, which was the fastest ever scored goal for Nigeria.

Following the goal, he became the ‘toast of Nigerian football’ with his coach, team-mates, journalists and fans talking about him.

He was selected to join the Nigeria squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations. He played in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Burundi.