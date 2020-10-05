By Royal Ibeh,

Niola Cancer Care Foundation (NCCF), has said it will be conducting at least 500 free Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT) for staff and students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), as well as other participants physically present at its two million-man campaign against cancer, tagged, IJOYA 4.0.

Announcing this recently, the Founder, NCCF, Eniola Akintunde said support from organisations and philanthropists will go a long way in making the event a reality, and in return help reduce the rate of cancers in Nigeria, adding that the financial and material support would help in enlightening Nigerians against the scourge.

“It would also ensure that at least 500 FIT, a screening test for colon cancer such that cancerous cells are sought for in the hidden blood in the stool, which can be an early sign of cancer, are conducted at the venue of the programme,” she added.

Themed ‘Living Healthy in a Pandemic’, Akintunde said the campaign will hold Saturday, October 31, 2020 at UNILAG, Akoka with a proposed attendance of two million virtual and physical attendees while calling on well-meaning Nigerians and firms to sponsor the campaign.

According to Akintunde, “NCCF is the first colorectal cancer care foundation in West Africa. We are committed through our targeted goals by providing unparalleled platform for education and enlightenment using dance, exercise, wellness and screening (DEWS of Life) as a tool of engagement.

“IJOYA 4.0 will provide opportunity for people in Nigeria and abroad to benefit from tips that would be provided by professionals from different backgrounds. From IJOYA 1.0 in 2017, IJOYA 2.0 in 2018 and IJOYA 3.0 in 2019, the serial event has gained its much needed visibility and acceptance as a medium of awareness for health related education about colorectal cancer and cancer generally.”