By John Mkom, Jalingo

Taraba state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Tekan-Ekwa, Rev. Philip Micah Doppah says there is imminent hunger in Nigeria following if the security challenges across country is not properly tackled.

Rev. Doppah stated this Monday while preaching at quarterly combined and thanksgiving service of Tekan-Ekwa, held at the CAN Secretariat Jalingo.

He said Nigerians were heading to an impending hunger situation could portray negatively on the image and reputation of the country.

According to him, the continuous headsmen attack on farmers and ethnic clashes in Nigeria was having a direct effect on the food production, as citizens especially farmers were no longer at their comfort zones.

He noted that the situation is fast downgrading the Nigerian economy which could further mortgage the future of the citizens.

The clergy, lamented the two times Boko Haram attack on governor Zulum of Borno state, expressed that the incident was an international embarrassment on the security and the nation as a whole.

He called on President Buhari to step up the security apparatus of the country to redeem the impending division among Nigerians.

Governor Darius Ishaku while speaking at the event also disclosed that his government was doing all within its powers to put to an end the insecurity challenges in Taraba.