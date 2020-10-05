Workers in the nation’s tertiary institutions under the aegis of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU)

will today begin their 14-day warning strike today.

In a letter dated 28th September 2020, jointly signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President, Samson Ugwoke and addressed to branch Chairmen of NASU and SSANU, the unions said

decision to embark on a 14-day warning strike was a fulfillment of their threat to begin the action as soon as the Federal Government directs universities to resume academic activities.

The two unions said the warning strike would snowball into full blown industrial action if their grievances are not addressed by the Federal Government.

The letter reads in part: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on on a 14-day Industrial

action immediately universities resume following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to commence a

14-day warning strike effective from 5th to 19th October 2020.”

The unions listed their grievances to include, Inconsistencies of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the payment of salaries of our members; non-payment of arrears of earned

allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members despite various memoranda of understanding; non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage to our members and non-payment of retirement benefits to outgone members

as lingering labour issues that the Federal Government has failed to address.

The non-academic staff unions also said lack of seriousness and delays by government in the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU and SSANU agreements; usurpation of headship of non-teaching units by academic

staff in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures; neglect and poor funding of state universities; corruption

in the university system and non-constitution of visitation panels for the universities in line with the laws as other developments that are impacting negatively on their members are reasons they are going on

14-day warning strike after which they will embark on full blown indefinite industrial action.

The letter said: “Please note that this warning strike is prelude to a full blown, total and indefinite industrial action if the grievances highlighted above are not properly addressed. JAC congresses are to be held in all branches on or before Friday, 2nd October 2020 to sensitise members and ensure the full mobilisation and compliance for

the success of the warning strike.

“Further directive shall be conveyed as matters progress.”