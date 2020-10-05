ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria midfielder, Ogenyo Onazi, has joined Danish Super Liga club SonderjyskE on a one-year contract.
SonderjyskE have the option to extend the contract for two more seasons.
The 27-year-old linked up with the club as a free agent after severing links with Turkish Super Lig outfit Denizilspor earlier in the summer over unpaid wages.
“I am very happy to have signed here in SønderjyskE, and I am grateful that the club has given me this opportunity. I hope I can make a difference and my ambition is to help the team finish as high as possible in the table,”Onazi told the club’s official website.
“I am a player who likes to take responsibility and work hard for things, and I will do the same here in SønderjyskE. I am very dedicated to this task and I look forward to playing for the club”
Sports director Hans Jørgen Haysen is pleased that SønderjyskE have been able to attract a quality player like Onazi to the club.
“He is a player with an insane CV, and he has played lots of matches in Serie A and in the Turkish league as well as a lot of national matches. When he is standing here today, it is due to the injury that put a dent in the wheel for him in 2019, and that is our luck, because otherwise we would not have been close to picking up a player with that CV.
“We believe that we can get him back on track, but we are also aware that it may take a few weeks before he is back at full speed for 90 minutes. He has been without a club in recent months, so now he must have beaten his form in training and have some ball in his legs again, but fortunately we have a skilled staff that can help him on the right path and we believe he will be a big win for us – not least in the slightly longer run.
”He is a central midfielder who has an eerie drive, he is good on the ball and he can cover a large area. We have been looking for a midfielder who has different prerequisites than those we already have, and it has been crucial that we have brought something in here at the end of the transfer window.”
