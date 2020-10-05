By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The leadership of National Consultative Front, (NCFront) disclosed that it has invited some eminent Nigerians and leading peace advocates to address Ondo State Stakeholders at a mega rally against Vote buying and electoral Violence in open solidarity with the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

NCFront said it’s action was driven by concern of festering tension occasioned by flashes of violence and political skirmishes trailing Saturday‘s Governorship Elections in Ondo State, admist allegations of voters inducement and political brick bats.

It added that rally will hold on Friday, October 9 at the Dome event centre in Akure, Ondo State capital under the chairmanship of Cardinal John Onayekan. The group also noted that 350 trained allied election Observers and Monitors will set up their Situation Room and prepare well for elections monitoring the next day.

A statement by the Public Affairs Bureau of the NCFront signed by Dr Tanko Yunusa its Head, said Prof Pat Utomi, Co Chair of the Front has been mandated to coordinate the non partisan electoral intervention designed to douse and neutralize the festering tension ahead of the Saturday Governorship Elections in Ondo State.

The statement listed some of the key figures in the country invited to participate at the emergency rally against electoral violence and voters inducement/vote buying as; Governors and Former Governors of the South west States, Members of General Abdulsalami Abubarkar Peace Committee, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmud, Former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, NLC President, Ayuba Waaba, NBA President, Mr Olu Akpata.

Others are, Prof Attahiru Jega – Former INEC Chair Prof Pat Utomi – Former Presidential Candidate, Dr Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu – Former Chair, Nigeria’s Human Rights Commission, Barr Femi Falana, SAN – Chairman ASCAB, Dr Osage Obayuawa – President CDHR, Lady Ann Kio Briggs, Mr Olu Akpata – NBA President, Mr MD Abubarkar, mni – Former Inspector General of Police, Prof Jibo Ibrahim – Civil Society Leader, Mrs Ayo Obe – Former President of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Bashorun Dele Momodu – Media Chief, Comrade Isa Aremu – Labour Chief, Alhaji Shettima Yerima – Leader Arewa Youths, Arch Ezekiel Nya Etok – DG, NIgeria First Partners, while Special Participants and Guests include; all Governorship Candidates in the Ondo Decides 2020, Obas & Traditional Chiefs in Ondo State, all Security Chiefs in Ondo State, among others