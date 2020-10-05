By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has declared that the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sampson Parker, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was never one of its members.

It said the former Health Commissioner was a member of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), saying that he ceased having political ties with the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, since 2015.

The APC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt while reacting to the defection of Parker to the PDP, said the party does not have record of his membership both at the state and national levels.

The statement, which was signed by the party’s spokesman, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, said prior to his elevation as Health Commissioner, Parker served as personal physician to Amaechi.

It reads in part: “On Sunday, October 4, 2020, another attempt aimed at deceiving and hoodwinking unsuspecting members of the public was made by Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP.

“Admitting Dr Sampson Parker into the PDP fold, a dummy that Dr Parker is a member of the APC was sold to members of the public. Dr Parker, like Barrister Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State served in the administration of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi as the State Commissioner for Health.

“Prior to his elevation to the position of the Commissioner of Health, Dr Parker served as a personal doctor to the current Minister of Transportation.

“When Governor Rotimi Amaechi and his friends decided to leave the PDP for the APC, Dr Parker remained stoutly in the PDP. At no time did Dr Parker who later emerged in Abuja as a member of the Green Party after the monumental defeat of the PDP at the national level in 2015 ever join the APC.

“It is on record that the records of the APC, both in the Rivers State and at the National level, do not have the name of Dr Sampson Parker. This can be verified.

“Dr Parker has a right to belong to any political party of his choice, but for a man of his status to associate himself with an open lie, knowing it to be so, in order to score cheap political points in the eyes of Governor Nyesom Wike beats our imagination.

“We wish to state categorically that since Dr Parker chose to go his own way in the years preceding 2015, he has never enjoyed any close political tie with Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

“We however understand that there is an urgent propaganda need for Parker to fill from the perspective of the PDP. But our reaction is simple. Rivers people are no fools. They know who is who.

“Apart from setting the records straight, we do not wish to join issues with either Governor Nyesom Wike or Dr Sampson Parker. The antics of telling brazen lies that is being employed particularly by Barrister Nyesom Wike are outdated. Those antics have lost their flavour. For how long will these lies be part of our political milieu?”