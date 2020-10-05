By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, Dr. Sampson Parker, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, announced the award of contract for the construction of the second phase of internal roads in Okochiri community in Okrika local government area of the state.

The governor also announced the award of contract for the reclamation of 25 hectares of land at the ATC area in Okrika Island in Okrika local government area, as well as the construction of Wakama-Ogu Road in Ogu/Bolo local government area.

Parker, who was also personal physician to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, declared for the PDP, along with over 2,000 of his supporters, during an event held at the Community Primary School, Okochiri.

Pledging his loyalty to his new party, the former Commissioner described the occasion as home coming to the PDP family, saying that his conscience and soul were at peace with his decision.

He lauded Wike’s developmental strides in Krikese Kingdom and thanked him for accepting his return to the PDP.

Addressing the people of Krikese Kingdom during the event, Wike said: “I was here last time and I promised the people of Krikese that I am going to award the second phase of the Okochiri Internal Roads.

“I also told the people of Krikesegbese that I am going to sandfill 25 hectares of land at the ATC area of Okrika Island. Again, I told you people that I am going to award the Wakama-Ogu Road in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area.

“As today, those contracts have been awarded since last week Friday and they will be executed by indigenes of your area.”

Receiving Parker and his supporters into the party, Chairman of PDP in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said the decision of the former Health Commissioner was based on the massive development projects the governor has sited across the state.

Akawor described Amaechi as politically dead, having lost key political allies in succession to the PDP.