Ejike Ejike Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi said there will be thorough investigation into the allegations of infractions against personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The minister, who assured Nigerians of his commitments to ensure a comprehensive investigation of all allegations of infractions against SARS personnel and other Police operational units, said the thorough investigation is to ensure and to secure justice for the victims and reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens right and unprofessional conduct.

Maigari also explained that the incident in Ughelli Area of Delta State was perpetrated by operatives of a unit different from SARS, and admonished Nigerians to be circumspect in calling for outright disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, set up to tackle armed robbery and other violent crimes in Nigeria.

Part of the statement by the Press secretary to the minister, Mr. Osaigbovo E, stated that “the Minister has asked the leadership of Nigeria Police to strengthen outfits responsible for monitoring activities of Police personnel to bring about professional and improved service delivery.

“He noted that the recent call for scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a strong feedback mechanism to beam deep searchlight into SARS activities in order to reform the unit for better efficiency.”

He noted that some measures aimed at curtailing excesses of SARS personnel were announced by the Inspector General of Police at the weekend.

He added that the newly inaugurated Servicom Unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs has been mandated to work closely with the Police Public Complaint Unit and relevant department of the Police Service Commission to fast-track resolution of all cases of infraction against Policemen and bring erring officers to book, to serve as deterrent to others.

He further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to democratic tenets which emphasize justice, citizen’s welfare and frown at violation of citizens’ rights, in whatever guise.