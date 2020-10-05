The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that hisadministration would continue to give priority attention to roads, hospitals and other projects abandoned by his predecessors because they were ab initio funded with task payers money.

He said no part of the state will be neglected in the distribution of infrastructure as he has decided to make the people the centrepiece of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will not leave any project abandoned by previous government. Those they funded or abandoned midway will be completed by us. When we were drawing up budget too, we asked for your inputs and these are the roads and projects you chose by yourselves.

“Infrastructure, especially road will be given the right attention in order to open up the state for more economic development”, he said after inspecting major roads in the East and Central Senatorial Districts of the state, weekend.

Prince Abiodun inspected the Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu, Kuto Flyover, Elite and Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun roads in Abeokuta.

He noted that the issue of good road network in the state could not be overemphasised as roads open up the state to socioeconomic activities and promote the welfare of the citizenry.

According to the governor, the Oba Erinwole Road which was in a terrible state when he took over and had become a death trap for its users, “yet it is an important road that serves several industries andbalso links the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway.”

“I came to see the level of work done on this Oba Erinwole Road. This road is very important as it leads to many factories and industries. We awarded the contract for this road in March this year. If not for

the pandemic, work would have gone further than this by now. When it is completed, it will alleviate the suffering of the people,” he noted.

At the Kuto flyover and service lanes in Abeokuta, he said, though awarded by the last administration, it would be completed soon, as he has extracted commitment from the contractor.

The governor noted that most of the road projects executed by his administration were prioritised by the residents themselves as they were allowed to do so while government was preparing the budget.

“For instance, it was part of our inclusiveness that made the people to choose the 7.1km Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun Road. This is an inter-local government road that would link Abeokuta South and Odeda Local

Government Areas, as well as act as a bypass to the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road”, he said.

While informing that roads are simultaneously being constructed across the state, he stated that similar projects are ongoing at Ipokia and Imeko. Prince Abiodun added that construction work would soon commencenon Gbenro-Isashi-Akute Road bordering Lagos.

He said the desire of his administration was to ensure that the people are able to trasverse the length and breadth of the State with ease, saying that work so far done was “a tip of the iceberg.”

Addressing the governor, the former Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Obadara and APC Chairman in the State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, appreciated the governor for keeping to

his election promises, adding that the projects would go a long way in enabling the people achieve their aspirations.

The Leader of Fajol Community, Alhaji Kafidipe said the Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun Road had been in a deplorable condition for more than 30 years, appreciating the Governor for keeping to the promise he made during election campaign.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also pleaded with road users in the Brewery-Olomore axis of Abeokuta to keep faith with his government, saying he had awarded contract for the fixing of the bad road

permanently.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin said approval was given for full construction of drainage to properly channel stormwater and the resurfacing of all the failed portions.