The presidency has said that since organised Labour toed the path of
sense and sensibility last week, seeing reason with the imperatives of
fuel price adjustment, and opening a further window of dialogue on the
service based electricity tariff, some groups of Nigerians have been
dolorous, disgruntled, and disconsolate.
According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu they
had apparently perfected plans to use the strike by the labour unions
as smokescreen to unleash anarchy on the land, fomenting mayhem and
civil disobedience.
Shehu said the plan blew up in their faces, and they have been in
severe pains since then adding that they have launched series of
tirades against organized labour.
For some interest groups, Shehu pointed out their intention was to use
the umbrella of the strike to further their whimsical and
pie-in-the-sky dream of a revolution in the country, adding that it went bust in
their faces.
“For some others, Bitter-Enders, who have remained entrenched in
pre-2015 and 2019 elections mode, it was opportunity to avenge the
2012 Occupy Nigeria protests, which they believe largely devalued the
government of the day, and led to its eventual ouster in 2015.
“The strike that was to have come up last week, they wanted to use as
opportunity for a pound of flesh, which they calculated would weaken
the government so much, and influence the 2023 elections. For them, it
was all about hanker for power, its trappings and appurtenances.
Nothing about love of country. They have since then been calling
Organized Labour all sorts of names, claiming they deceived Nigerians.
“The times in which we live-with severe security, economic and social
challenges-call for all hands to be on deck, and goodwill and support
for government, as it strives to put the nation on an even keel. We
commend Organized Labour for putting the country first.
“Those sponsoring and encouraging discord and anarchy, either for
selfish ends, or as revenge for perceived injuries, are enemies of the
country. Nigerians are urged to beware of them, as the Muhammadu
Buhari government is only interested in engendering better quality of
life for the citizenry. Nothing more,” he added.