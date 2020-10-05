The presidency has said that since organised Labour toed the path of

sense and sensibility last week, seeing reason with the imperatives of

fuel price adjustment, and opening a further window of dialogue on the

service based electricity tariff, some groups of Nigerians have been

dolorous, disgruntled, and disconsolate.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu they

had apparently perfected plans to use the strike by the labour unions

as smokescreen to unleash anarchy on the land, fomenting mayhem and

civil disobedience.

Shehu said the plan blew up in their faces, and they have been in

severe pains since then adding that they have launched series of

tirades against organized labour.

For some interest groups, Shehu pointed out their intention was to use

the umbrella of the strike to further their whimsical and

pie-in-the-sky dream of a revolution in the country, adding that it went bust in

their faces.

“For some others, Bitter-Enders, who have remained entrenched in

pre-2015 and 2019 elections mode, it was opportunity to avenge the

2012 Occupy Nigeria protests, which they believe largely devalued the

government of the day, and led to its eventual ouster in 2015.

“The strike that was to have come up last week, they wanted to use as

opportunity for a pound of flesh, which they calculated would weaken

the government so much, and influence the 2023 elections. For them, it

was all about hanker for power, its trappings and appurtenances.

Nothing about love of country. They have since then been calling

Organized Labour all sorts of names, claiming they deceived Nigerians.

“The times in which we live-with severe security, economic and social

challenges-call for all hands to be on deck, and goodwill and support

for government, as it strives to put the nation on an even keel. We

commend Organized Labour for putting the country first.

“Those sponsoring and encouraging discord and anarchy, either for

selfish ends, or as revenge for perceived injuries, are enemies of the

country. Nigerians are urged to beware of them, as the Muhammadu

Buhari government is only interested in engendering better quality of

life for the citizenry. Nothing more,” he added.