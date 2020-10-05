Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended teachers in Nigeria for their role in nation-building as they join their counterparts to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2020 on Monday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, the governor said that teachers were the bedrock of the development of any nation as no other profession can metamorphose without the input of teachers.

He commended teachers in Delta for their commitment to teaching and learning in all public and private schools in the state, and affirmed that his administration placed a high premium on the welfare of teachers and other workers in the public service.

According to the governor, the state government has continued to ensure that the salaries of teachers were paid regularly as and when due.

He added that as a government, Delta was committed to improving the environment for teaching and learning, which had resulted in the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings and provision of furniture for teachers and students.

“It gives me great pleasure to celebrate with teachers in Nigeria and particularly in Delta as they join their counterparts all over the world to mark World Teachers’ Day 2020.

“I thank teachers in Delta for their contributions to nation-building and to the intellectual development of our children.

“As an administration, we place a very high premium on the welfare of teachers and other workers in the state hence the regular payment of their salaries as and when due.

“We have also ensured that we improve on the teaching and learning environment for our teachers and students through the provision and necessary infrastructure and materials.

“For these efforts we have made in rejuvenating our public schools, our people now have confidence in patronising public schools in Delta.

“As you celebrate this day, I congratulate you all our dear teachers and look forward to a more rewarding engagement between the government and teachers in Delta,” Okowa stated.