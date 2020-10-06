By Orjime Moses, Abuja

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has said that the purported opening of a campaign office by their leader is a distraction that should be discarded adding that their leader will declare his intention when it is necessary.

A statement issued by the leader of the group, James Faleke, the group said their leader has not declare his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023 but presently poised at supporting president Muhammadu Buhari to deliver his mandate to the Nigerian people.

“We write with reference to Peoples Gazeth and Sahara Reporters’ story, of 5th October titled Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters in Abuja Ahead 2023. The story, in its entirety is, to put it mildly, a very serious distraction to the nation.

“It is important to place on record that the said office is not the presidential campaign office of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has not indicated that he want to run but it is purely an initiative of like minds and lovers of Tinubu who have come together under the umbrella of “Tinubu Support Group”(TSG) to promote a man that has done so much for Nigerians and Nigeria’s democracy.

‘It Is not only James Faleke but many Tinubu’s men, women and youths accross the nation are part of this project and by the grace of God when the time is ripe for party nominations we will join hand in prayers for his emergence as the presidential candidate of our party.

“Finally, we call upon all Nigerians to continue to support President Mohammadu Buhari on the reform agenda that will eventually lead us to achieving Nigeria of our dream,” the statement added.