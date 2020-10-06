Foremost Information and Communication Technology firm, 21st Century Technologies (21CTL) and Konet have announced the commencement of a leading edge, hyperscale data centre project which is acclaimed to be the largest in West and North Africa.

This is as the technology company, recently completed its two massive data centres in Lekki, Lagos.

The most ambitious data centre sited in Ikeja Lagos Nigeria, is designed above Tier IV standard and will house DDOS Security scrubbing infrastructure which will be made available to all customers, boasting features as energy efficiency, green facility and explosive proof surveillance camera .

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility will have 9 X 6400 sq meters IT Space with 4MW IT load each with flexibility to accommodate more IT capacity depending on customers requirements.

The data centre due for completion in 24months will become a reference point for data Centre business in Nigeria and beyond.

The location offers diverse fibre connectivity owned and operated by 21ctl with full redundant power supply and access to gas.

The Chief Executive Officer of 21st Century Technologies, Wale Ajisebutu, explained that the ground breaking 36 MW hyperscale campus in Ikeja was part of its massive phase 2 projects in Nigeria, coming after a successful completion of phase 1 operations.

As part of the phase 2 projects, 21st CTL has commenced the establishment of 5.4 MW data centre in Apapa and Ikoyi as well as 3 Edge data centre in Victoria Island, Maryland and Ikeja, all of 1.2 MW each, sited in Lagos state.

Ajisebutu explained that the state-of-the -art digital centres, strategically positioned across

Lagos State, would see each business districts in the state have access to a data centre that would further drive commercial viability and access to seamless information technology.

The project will equally facilitate content delivery network, internet of things, digital financial services and digital content.

Other offerings supported included artificial intelligence and machine learning centre, digital entertainment ,innovation lab as well as accelerate co innovation.

He stated further that the innovation would boost the country’s technology profile, which will also draw huge investments to Nigeria.

Renowned for building the first ever data centre in Nigeria in 2004, thus simplifying technology operations of both public and private sectors, the organisation has not stopped improving its capacity to align with present digital demands and realities.

21st Century Technologies has become the first data center in Africa to achieve the Multi-tier cloud security (MTCS) standard.

This standard describes the relevant cloud computing security practices and controls for public cloud users, public cloud service providers, auditors and certifiers.

21CTL data centre also boasts of eight top certifications, which makes it to be the most certified data centre in Nigeria.