Fifty-nine customers of 9mobile have so far won N1 million each in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions promo. The telcommunication company in a statement also announced that it had given out 3,000 smartphones to lucky winners in the promo.

The promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

At the launch of the campaign in August, the chief executive officer of 9mobile, Mr Alan Sinfield had stated that the promo was designed to support Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We realise the challenges people are faced with during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritise them in our decisions.”

From the Ibadan 9mobile Experience Centre, it was all smiles for Ade Odewunmi Oluwaseun, a sophomore student at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, who won N1 million.

Another million naira winner, Mrs Suzy Madaki, a civil servant in Kaduna State was full of appreciation to 9mobile for the Mega Millions Promo initiative.

The 9mobile winning train also recently made a stop-over in Bayelsa State, where Mr Preye Abariye Andrew lauded the telco for the gesture and promised to donate part of his N1million to charity.”