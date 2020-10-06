Resident electoral commissioner (REC) in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini has instituted N10 billion libel suit against David Imuse, the factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State and John Mayaki, chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council (MCC).

Igini, in a separate writ of summons, with the suit numbers B/555/2020 and B/556/2020 filed on Monday, before a Benin High Court by Barrister Edwin Okonedo on behalf of his counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor demanded the sum of N5billion as aggravated damages each from the APC factional chairman and John Mayaki respectively.

He also joined the Vanguard Media Limited, the African Newspaper of Nigeria Plc, the publisher of the Nigeria Tribune and the Sun Publishing Limited as co- defendants.

The REC also demanded for a full page unreserved apology to be published by the duo in every edition of the Punch Newspapers, Tribune, Guardian and the Sun Newspapers for seven consecutive times, commencing not later than seven days after the judgment of the case.

He also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, privies and or servants howsoever called from further publishing same or similar words defamatory against him.

He alleged that on August 30, 2020 during the just concluded governorship election campaigns, the APC factional chairman and chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council addressed journalists at a press conference titled, “Press conference on Governor Godwin

Obaseki’s criminal attempt to infiltrate INEC officers like Mr. Mike Igini” in Auchi in Etsako West local government area.