The decomposed body of a female staff of the Federal University, Lafia, Mrs. Angelina Tyem, was on Sunday, found in her private residence in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital, four days after.

The decomposed body of Mrs Tyem was discovered after a thorough search was conducted in Lafia.

Tyem, a senior administrative officer with the institution, and a Women Leader of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FULafia Chapter, had contested for the Akwanga North State constituency of the State House of Assembly in the 2019 general elections under the platform of NNPP.

Our correspondent gathered that the decomposed body of the deceased was found around her neighbourhood in Sabon Pegi area of Lafia town, in the early hours of Sunday.

The ever busy Sabon Pegi area was thrown into confusion and panic as villagers, sympathisers trooped in their numbers to the apartment of the deceased.

Some neighbours claimed that she was not seen for about four days, which led them to assume that she travelled.

When our Correspondent visited the scene, Security operatives were seen in the area ensuring that there was law and order, while sources alleged that the deceased was murdered by suspected assassins.

It was further learnt that, few weeks ago, Tyem had survived an auto crash along Akwanga-Jos road, and within the same period, assailants invaded her apartment in Lafia and carted away all her belongings.