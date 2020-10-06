Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State yesterday assured that no child would die in the state of childhood preventable disease.

Ayade made the remarks at the flag-off ceremony of modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (m–IMOP) in Calabar.

Ayade, who was represented at the ceremony by the state’s deputy governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, averred that with the flagg-off exercise, maternal/infant mortality, which had always given state government serious headache would now become a thing of the past.

In his welcome remarks, the director-general of State Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpeyong, stated that the agency’s preoccupation is to ensure that infant/maternal mortality is completely erased in the state.

Ekpeyong stressed that the agency’s target is to reach out to about 800,000 infants, pregnant and vulnerable women in hard to reach areas in the state.

The DG stated that the programme would touch beneficiaries in 10 Local Government Areas (LGA’s) of Cross River State.

“As at last quota of 2019, there was an assessment that was conducted in so many states in Nigeria. It was discovered that there were some LGAs that were not doing so well”.