Following speculations in some section of the media that Edo State-born business mogul and the chairman, Ocean Marine Limited, Capt Hosa Okunbo, has taken ill and flown abroad after the Edo September 19th governorship election, a close aide to the philanthropist yesterday, said his principal is hail, hearty and bubbling.

The aide, who craved anonymity while describing the report as not only wicked but nonsensical and lies from the pit of hell, added that there is no iota of truth in it and urged the public to disregard such report.

“The election has been fought and won, why are they desperate to rubbish the image of Capt Hosa and even wish him dead if they don’t have a hidden vicious agenda of vendetta against him?” the source said.

“In a rare show of statesmanship, Capt Hosa congratulated the winner of the election, something I am sure they would not have done if the pendulum swung the other way around,” he noted.

He described the allegations that Capt Hosa took contracts from Edo State government which he never executed as another bunch of falsehood.

“The records are there for anyone to check if Capt Hosa participated in any so called contract sleaze. In any case, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been in office for almost four years now, why has he not come out with any evidence and proof that Capt Hosa is a defaulting contractor to Edo State?

Also, talking about the Benin Airport road project that Servtek Construction Company was involved with under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s government, he said that records are available in Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC) to show that Capt Hosa is not the owner of the company as being bandied around by those who want to mislead the public.

“In any case, how come a contract Comrade Oshiomhole awarded for less than N7 billion is now suddenly put at over N40 billion if not that those intent on tarnishing the image of an achiever like Capt Hosa are blinded by lies and hate?