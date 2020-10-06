National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced fieldwork on the Phase 10 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) ahead of the census.

The acting chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, who disclosed this during a press conference to flag off the commencement of the exercise, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the exercise would commence on 5th and end on the 29th October.

He said, “The Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) is the process of delineating the entire land area of the country into small (mutually exclusive) geographical and demographic units called Enumeration Areas. The units comprised specified number of persons and households, which a team of enumerators can cover during a census”.

“Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD”.

“The EAD is a preparatory activity for actual census enumeration”.

“Hence, although the EAD is the foundation on which the entire census architecture is built, it should not be equated with the census, which is the building itself”.

He solicited the support of the State governments and security agencies, where the exercise is scheduled to take place, to ensure adequate security of personnel and materials at the field work.

NPC boss further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the total sum of ten (10) billion naira for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 LGAs.