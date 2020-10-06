By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Centre for Health Science Training and Development (CHESTRAD) is set to fill the gap of inequality and lack of financial services among women in Africa via the Tariro project.

Speaking during a virtual side event at the just concluded 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on the theme: “From Aid to Trade: Sustainable Transformation of African Financing for Children, Girls and Women” the president of CHESTRAD, Dr Lola Dare, said that the Tariro project is anchored on three thematic words: “Thrive, excel and survive.”

Dare said the project seeks to improve gender equity and human capital development.

According to her: “With attention to financial inclusion among women, Tariro will utilise the latest technology to reach women in slums, starting from Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, and take financial services to them.

“Beyond the loans, women will get business coaching and support services to enable them make the right decisions and build their business to very profitable levels, which will not just empower them to provide for themselves and their families but reduce the rate of unemployment and poverty in Africa.”

One of the panellists, the Practice Manager for the Global Financing Facility (GFF), Monique Vledder, in her submission re-echoed Dare’s suggestion on the need for blended financing.

“It is not always that private sector investments have the same equity that we have collectively. So by blending grant financing and private sector financing, we (GFF) have been able to focus more on those marginalised populations, to ensure that there is quality health care.”

Senior vice president, Health, Rockefeller Foundation, Naveen Rao, identified the gender inequality that exists in data tools and science.

According to Rao: “When it comes to gender and data in health, we see this inequality starkly in high maternal and child mortality rates.

“Right now the recorded average is 144 maternal deaths. It’s going to get worse because COVID-19 has disrupted so many essential services.”

He added that the class divide in the future would not be about wealth but access to data.