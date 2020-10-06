The Katsina State government has commenced the second phase distribution of COVID 19 Palliatives across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The distribution of the palliatives according to the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari is part of the number of activities lined up to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

According to him, the essence was to cushion the effect and hardship facing most families in the state, a total of 67 thousand, 106 most vulnerable households have been selected to benefit from the palliatives donated by the Private Sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID). And in this particular distribution exercise, over 4,000 most vulnerable households drawn from Mai’adua, Dutsi, and Kusada Local Government Areas.

Recall that on August 12th, 2020, the Katsina State governor, Masari flagged off the distribution of palliatives donated to the state by a Private Sector Coalition Against Covid_19 otherwise called CACOVID at the Katsina Central Store.

49 days after the flag off, the state government deems it necessary to commence the second phase of the palliatives distribution.

according to the state distribution committee chairman, Aminu Abu Bazariye, the distribution exercise should have come earlier, however, the palliatives were not complete as promised by the CACOVID with people anxious to receive it.

In the meantime, speaker of the House of Assembly, Zango told reporters that the distribution committee selected six people in each of the 4,600 selected polling units in the state. Zango further expressed confidence that the palliatives will reach the targetted beneficiaries.

Items distributed include among others; 67, 106 bags of 10 kg Rice, 67, 106 bags of 5 kg sugar, 67, 106 bags of 1 kg salt, 1,34, 212 cartons of Indomie noodles, 67, 106 cartons of spaghetti, and 67,106 bags of 5 kg of Garri.

Each beneficiary is expected to benefit from 10 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of maize, 5 kilograms of sugar, one carton of Costa, two cartons of noodles, and one kilogram of salt.

Masari had during the flag off revealed that “the inevitable preventive measures adopted by the state government were of course not without some repercussions where resources budgeted for other developmental projects and programs were invariably diverted towards containing the spread of the pandemic and management of the victims.”

As the fight for survival has become a necessity which is not just the responsibility of the government alone, all necessary arrangements aimed at ensuring that the assorted food items meant for the targetted beneficiaries have according to the state government been made worthy.

As of Thursday, October 1st, 2020 Katsina State has so far recorded a total of 861 confirmed cases of COVID-19, discharged 835 recovered patients with 2 patients on admission as well as 24 deaths.