The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has issued new visa regulations introduced by the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) authority in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic .

Babandede gave the advisory in a statement through the Service spokesperson, Sunday James, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the directives were necessary to enable UAE Bound passengers to observe the required travel protocols as requested by the the country.

The statement quoted the Immigration boss as saying that UAE bound passengers are expected to be in possession of confirmed return ticket, confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE

The new travel advisory has it that all UAE bound passengers must ensure that a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) test be taken within 96 hours before departure; have Valid Health Insurance ( VHI) covering the duration of stay; and copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria if applicable.

The statement however pointed out that : ” Except the PCR test taken within 96hours before departure, the above requirements in 2 (i-v) are not applicable on official visits.

” The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby, advises all UAE bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeri