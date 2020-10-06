By Anthony Ada Abraham,

DMW CEO, Davido Adeleke has undertaken an in-house cleaning which has resulted in the termination of appointment of Lil Frosh for alleged domestic violence against his estranged girlfriend.

In a statement issued by Davido’s DMW record label it reads:

ADVERTISEMENT

“In light of recent allegation made against Mr. Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial and we will never support or condone such behaviour.

“There’s no excuse for his action of Lil Frosh and we understand that there’s nothing that can be said or done to take away the insensitivity done.

“Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract that exist between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby severe all affiliations with Mr. Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a Lil Frosh.

“Once again, we do not condone domestic violence and stand with all victims of domestic violence,” the statement reads.

Yesterday, the news went viral about Lil Frosh habitual attitude of beating his young enchanting girlfriend.

It’s so devastating to see that a young artiste whose career just started is already beating a woman despite all the cries and social media campaigns on domestic violence.