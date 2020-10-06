The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has promoted 1, 276 officers that participated in the 2019 promotion exercise conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) to enhance efficiency.

The comptroller-general, FFS, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, in a statement by the Service spokesman, Ugo Huan, said the promotion was sequel to the approval of the board.

Ibrahim who decorated his personal staff at the national headquarters yesterday, directed that all the promoted officers be decorated immediately, adding that the promotion is part of the on-going developmental activities and reforms in the Service.

He urged the officers and men across board to maintain high level of discipline, commitment to their duties and absolute loyalty to the nation and the Service in their day to day activities.

The FFS boss, who congratulated the elevated officers, reiterated that the promotion is to re-energise the beneficiaries toward the discharge of their task and responsibilities, bearing in mind that “To whom much is given, much is expected”.

The CG expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior and chairman of the board, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and other members of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire & Immigration Services Board (CCFIB) for graciously approving the elevation.

He also congratulated the director of Finance and Account of the service, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi on his recent appointment as permanent secretary.