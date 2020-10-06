The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday declared that as a candidate, he would pursue the two pre-election cases filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ize-Iyamu, who lost the election to Obaseki, said the decision to challenge the governor has put to rest, speculation to seek legal redress.

The APC candidate, who in a statement he endorsed and made available to newsmen in Benin City, said despite media reports giving credibility to the September 19th election, the Governorship election was marred with violence and mal-practices.

Ize-Iyamu stated, “You will all recall that the election process to determine who occupies the office of Governor of Edo State for the next four years began officially in June this year, with the unveiling of the election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.

“To the glory of God Almighty, the election was held on 19th September, 2020, with the outcome later announced by INEC. We thank God Almighty for the relatively peaceful nature of the voting process in most parts of the state”.

“Contrary to orchestrated media reports, the election was neither free nor fair. There were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results. In particular, there were unlawfulm cancellations of results particularly from Urhonigbe South and North in Orhiomwon, while results were falsified from many polling units in Ofunama in Ovia South West, and in parts of Ovia North East, Owan West, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan North East, Esan West, Esan South East, and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas (LGAs)”.

“These malpractices could easily form the basis to challenge the election results. We have however decided not to commence an election petition. This is to avoid further tension in the state. We are also mindful that the leadership of our great party, the APC and many well-placed individuals have made pronouncements endorsing the process, which we have chosen to respect”.