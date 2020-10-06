By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), Monday, commissioned and handed over for use, the rebuild Hong local council secretariat complex to government of Adamawa state.

The Secretariat complex, was burnt in 2014 by Boko Haram Insurgency, which forced the relocation of administrative work to Kilba hall temporarily.

Prof. Sunday Ochuche, the Executive Director said, the project coast VSF N97 million, construction of 3 blocks of boy’s hostel and renovation of a Girl’s hostel at GSS Bazza and construction of block of 4-classrooms in, Michika LGA was put at N65 million.

Ochuche said, the infrastructure development project is aimed at facilitating the re-establishment of local governance institutions and the restoration of basic social amenities.

He said VSF is committed to restoring life to normalcy for the people who have suffered devastation from the insurgency.

“This construction work is spread across Adamawa, Borno and Gombe states.

The Executive Secretary, enumerated facilitating access to education and proving psychosocial support to children and improving food production, through provision of input and machines to small scale farmers as some of the areas of support.

He added “Empowering vulnerable women to be financially independent and strengthening the health system through support to hospital.

The VSF is ensuring the judicious use of its funds for quality service delivery, as well as alleviating the plight of victims of insurgency and other related violence in the country.

Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri lauded the Intervention, assuring that government is committed to rebuilding public institutions destroyed by the Insurgency.

The Governor, represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Umar Garba-Pella, said more resources would be deployed to ensuring the return of displaced people to their ancestral communities

“Government appreciate every partner in supporting the return of livelihood of the people to normalcy.

“The rebuilding of the Secretariat complex is like fixing back the heart of the council”.

Pella urged for more Intervention of in the area of education and agriculture.

Mr James Pukuma and Micheal Shehu, Chairmen Hong and Michika council both lauded the intervention adding that, more is needed to support the two worst hit councils by insurgency.

“Much still needs to be done in health service sector and human capital development of the councils” they both added.

The project was handed over to state government by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Aisha Abubakar on behalf of the chairman VSF Gen Theophilus Y Danjuma, Chairman VSF.