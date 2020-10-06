The Korean government through its grant aid agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), kicked off training for 15 Nigeria Police officers for 10 days.

This training is an offshoot of the 3 years Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “Strengthening the Capacity of Nigeria Police Force in Forensic Training” signed between the Nigeria Police Force and KOICA. As agreed, KOICA will train a total of 45 Police officers within 3 years (2019 – 2021), with annual participation of 15 officers.

Today, the office held an opening ceremony for the programme commencement at the Nigeria-Korea Model School, which is a State-of-the-art multimedia Centre in Piwoyi, Abuja. During the session, the KOICA country director, Woochan Chang emphasised the importance of security as one of the critical factors for economicgrowth and prosperity. He acknowledged the efforts of the federal government in addressing the security challenges and assured of Korea’s unflinching support to restore peace in Nigeria.