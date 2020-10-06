Kwara United have unveiled Brazilian winger, Lucas Alves, as their new signing ahead of the upcoming Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Lucas Alves, who last played for Seahorses LA, expressed happiness after being unveiled and vowed to give his best to the Ilorin outfit in the forthcoming league season.

“I am happy joining Kwara United and I’m here to help the club achieve the goals and targets for the coming League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The environment here is cool and thanks to the club’s chiefs, who have been making me feel at home since I came to Nigeria,” Alves explained.

Former Super Eagles and Enyimba goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, recently joined Kwara United after returning from Israel.

Midfielder Jide Fatokun from Sunshine Stars, Bashiru Monsuru from Nasarawa United and Michael Ohanu from Akwa United are also among new players signed by Kwara United ahead of the upcoming NPFL season.