By IGHO OYOYO

The House of Representatives member, representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon Muda Lawal Umar, has called on the federal government, to immediately put a stop to the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

Umar raised the alarm on the atrocious activities of the unit, ranging from extortion, illegal arrests, molestation, harassments, illegal detention and kidnapping of innocent youth in Nigeria especially the young men on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the lawmaker, he said ‘it appears that the rogue elements in the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police Force are adamant to change as lots of efforts have been put in place to reform the Police and raise its standards in recent times. However, these rouge officers keep delegitimizing the credibility of the Nigerian Police force with their nefarious activities’

The lawmaker decried that it is disheartening that officers of the police force who are sworn to protect the people and their properties have now become a menace to the citizens of our dear country”.

He therefore called on the federal government to urgently set up modalities to halt these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe-guarding the lives and property of Nigerians.