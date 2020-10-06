By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has directed Batches A and B Beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme who were earlier omitted from Payment of their stipends to report to their various State Focal Persons for verification and re-validation.

Farouq said in a statement issued to newsmen by the SA MEDIA to the Minister, Nneka Ikem Anibeze that the efforts was to resolve the unpaid stipends withheld due to discrepancies in records of the beneficiaries which is almost being concluded.

Investigations conducted by the Office of the AGF following the omission of some N-Power beneficiaries from payment of stipends indicated that some beneficiaries were also drawing salaries from other Federal Government MDAs.

However, the minister has directed that opportunity to be given to the affected beneficiaries to verify and re-validate their eligibility so that qualified beneficiaries can be paid for their participation in the N-Power Programme.

Beneficiaries are thereby directed to report to their State Focal Persons immediately with their bank account details including bank statements from March 2020 to date, NYSC Discharge Certificates , birth certificates and other related screening documents.

The deadline for verification is October 13, 2020. Beneficiaries who fail to attend the verification exercise will forfeit their stipends .