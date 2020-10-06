By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Chairman, Edo All Progressive Congress, APC, media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, Tuesday denied authorising any form of defamatory publication or libellous material against Mike Igini, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Akwa-Ibom.

It would be recalled that Igini had on Monday instituted a N10 billion libel suit against David Imuse, the factional chairman of APC in Edo and John Mayaki.

Mayaki in a letter signed by his solicitor, A I. Osarenkhoe, addressed to counsel to Igini, Clement Onwuenwunor and made available to newsmen in Benin denied responsibility and liability of the libellous publications.

The letter reads” we are solicitors to John Mayaki hereinafter referred to as our client of POI campaign office, 37 Etete Road GRA Benin City.

“Your letter dated August 31, 2020, with above caption addressed to our client has been handed over to us with the instructions to reply thereto in the following terms

“Our client categorically denies causing publication of any defamatory or libellous material relating to your client by anyone on any newspaper or article.

“Our client did not publish and did not authorise anybody to publish any allegedly defamatory or libellous material on page 4 of the Sunday Vanguard of August 30, 2020.

“Or in any other medium or at any other date against your client.

“Our client denies responsibility and liability to your client in the terms demanded by you on behalf Of your client in your letter under reference.

“Consequently, we suggest that you advise your client against embarking on any fruitless legal journey,” the letter said.