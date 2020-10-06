BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The managing director (MD)/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad has stated that Nigeria is setting the pace in the advancement and deployment of off-grid electricity solutions in Africa.

The MD who disclosed this during an interview in his office in Abuja said with the determination of the Buhari-led government to avail more Nigerians, especially the largely off-grid rural dwellers , the access to stable electricity and the increasing acceptance of the off-grid solutions among the people, the power poverty that has lingered for so long would soon be a thing of the past.

He said, “Off-grid solutions is witnessing a rise in adoption in Nigeria with investments coming in from donor organisations such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“I believe Nigeria is setting the pace in the advancement and deployment of off-grid solutions in Africa.

“With our unique history of energy poverty in Nigeria, the federal government has taken bold steps towards steering the nation on the path to improved energy access, adding the programmes being deployed by REA in line with its mandate were data-driven, locally developed, but globally appealing programmes designed to meet the power demands sustainably.

On investment drive, the REA boss said the agency through its various programmes and initiatives provides the enabling environment for private developers to catalyse off-grid development and attract investments.

Ahmad, who spoke on a number of issues and how the agency is working to electrify the less privileged rural communities, said the Energising Education Programme (EEP) aimed at providing clean and reliable electricity in federal Universities, being implemented by the agency, has witnessed the completion of projects in Bayero University, Kano, Kano State, Alex Ekweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State with others under phase 1 at various stages of completion.