By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

The Nigeria Liquified and Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, and the CORA Art and Cultural Foundation will hold the virtual edition of the annual CORA-NPL Book Party on October 8, 2020.

The edition titled CORA-NPL Book Party: All Laureates Feast is a special gift to Nigerians as the country marks its diamond anniversary. Both parties agreed to hold the event following Nigerians demand for it since the NLNG cancellation of its annual prestigious Nigeria Prize for Literature (NPL) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the richest and most prestigious literary prizes in the world, the NPL prizes are administered on behalf of the NLNG Limited by the Advisory Board for Literature composed of reputable and distinguished Nigerians.

The 2020 Book Party will feature all past winners of the NPL scattered in different parts of the world ad Nigeria, and discuss the state of literature across the four genres of the prize – Children’s Literature, Poetry, Prose and Drama. The authors will also be speaking on their career, recent writing exploits, and the works that got them the award.

Of the 14 winners of the prize since its inception in 2004, four are dead. All eleven living writers will feature in the 2-hour virtual session.

In his statement to the media, CORA Programme Chair, Jahman Anikulapo, said the session not only present media with an update on the whereabouts and exploits of the past winners of the prize, but will further enable the secretariat bring together these laureates into one family, and keep them in a close network.

Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), CORA created and managed by dedicated culture enthusiasts organizes regular arts event and symposia including the Lagos Book and Art Festival. The group’s vision is making Nigeria a prime destination for culture tourism.