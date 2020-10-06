BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

As Abaribe berates exclusion of economists in EMT

The nation’s economy is nose-diving as a result of the exclusion of qualified and knowledgeable economists in the Economic Management Team (EMT), says the President of Nigeria Economic Society (NES), Prof. Sarah Anyanwu.

This is as Senators, who were surprised by the disclosure, concluded that they were no longer surprised at the parlous state of the nation’s economy since those managing it have little or no knowledge of how to make the economy vibrant.

Prof. Anyanwu, who spoke on Tuesday during courtesy call on the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) in his office, said since the exclusion of NES members from EMT, the national economy has been nose-diving.

“Members of the Nigeria Economic Society (NES) were in the past included in the National Economic Management Team for the required professional advice and guidance on whatever economic policy to be adopted by the Federal Government.

“The practice assisted past governments in making sound economic policies required by circumstances or situations on ground.

“But the exclusion of economists in the National Economic Management Team under the present administration has glarringly shown the adverse effects on the economy which by those who can read the indices and indicators correctly, is nose-diving.

“Our exclusion from the EMT is seriously making the nation’s economy to be unstable and somewhat directionless,” Anyanwu added.

She also lamented that the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) were not patronising the professional organisation for required expertise and capacity training of their members of staff.

Anyanwu, therefore, urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the consideration and passage of a Bill forwarded to both chambers earlier in the year by NES.

Responding, the Senate Minority Leader, Abaribe in company of Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, George Sekibo, Sahabi Ya’u and Chukwuka Utazi, said they were not surprised at the bad state of the nation’s economy.

“We are not surprised that the economy went into recession and moving towards that direction again, since as disclosed here, required knowledge from the experts are not even sought for,” Abaribe said.

He, therefore, assured the NES members that expeditious consideration will be given to their Bill, which is pending before both chambers of the National Assembly.

On the entourage of the NES team were Prof. Peter Shibayan of the Department of Economics, University of Abuja, and Prof. Eyilola Olaniyi also from the same department.