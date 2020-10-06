No fewer than 11 out of the 17 registered political parties in the state on Monday, merged to support the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Speaking on behalf of the parties at the PDP state secretariat in Akure, the state capital, the state chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Dele Ogunbameru said that, “The steps became necessary to ensure victory for PDP and Jegede in the election.

According to Ogunbameru, the parties include Accord party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Labour Party (LP), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and African Action Congress (AAC) Party.

The spokesperson for the parties said the decision was made to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

While maintaining that the collaboration was an organised effort to save the state from the political quagmire and undesirable socio-economic predicament, Ogunbameru said that, “Political parties participating in Ondo 2020 governorship election in Ondo state have resolved to back the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede for the poll.

“We are committed to good governance in Ondo state, which we believe can only be offered by the PDP at this present austere period”.

“There is no gainsaying that the present political leadership in Ondo state can best be described as nothing but an antenna in the face of things”.

“This collaboration is an organised effort to save Ondo state from the political quagmire and undesirable socio-economic predicament of our people”.

“The ten political party leaders, therefore, resolved to work as a team in tandem with the PDP well-captured manifesto for the welfare, well-being and more abundant life for the good people of Ondo state”.

Reacting, the chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams, commended them for their decision to join the winning train and said “Your support is all we need to take Ondo State to the next level and deliver the state from shackles”.