The federal government yesterday, said that over 3million Nigerian children are yet to be immunised against various communicable diseases.

National facilitator for Modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme, Hadeza Jibril gave the figure during the flag-off ceremony of the programme organised by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the Cross River State government.

Jubril stated that it is in its determination to address the situation and bridge the gap that the programme was initiated by the government stressing that over 800,000 children are expected to be immunised nationwide including Cross River State.

“We have three million unimmunized children in Nigeria but this programme will bridge this gap and catch those children”.

“ All the 36 States in Nigeria including the FCT are involved and over 800,000 children in Nigeria will be immunised”, Hadiza maintained.

In his welcome remarks, the Cross River State director -general of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, PHCDA, Dr. Janet Archibong, described the programme as a very high impact intervention which is aimed at improving key indicators, stressing that the state government does not want to leave any child behind in this programme and charged nursing mothers to take advantage of the programme.