By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja

The national commandant Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dr Dickson Akoh, has called for peace, unity in Nigeria that the continued existence of Nigeria is non-negotiable and implored Nigerians, especially youths, to shun acts of violence or utterances that tend to promote agitations about disintegration as a nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the appeal on Monday in Abuja during the “One Nation Forever” Peace and Unity Match and unveiling of the Wazobia Cup of Peace and Unity, which was held at the Unity Fountain.

Addressing participants at the event, Akoh said youth should have faith in Nigeria because as a nation, we have come a long way and still progressing while appealing to Nigerians to shun all acts of violence and support President Muhammadu Buhari, what he is doing for the betterment and development of the country.

He said, “We have celebrated Nigeria being together for 60 years, there are countries that started with us but are no more, hence our gratitude for being together as a nation since 60 years ago should be appreciated. In fact, once you travel outside the shores of this country, you will see Nigerians relating as one people, without semblance of violence or division, that’s what we need in this country.”

He however said that they are reaching out to all states to key into this project for peace and unity to prevail in Nigeria, adding that although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not bring everyone to celebrate this day in Abuja, but the Wazobia Cup of Peace will go to every state and advocate for peace through “ONE NATION FOREVER” PEACE & UNITY MATCH across the 6 zone political states.

“Therefore, we appeal for support against enemies of progress and those seeking the division of Nigeria. We are grateful for the partnership with relevant ministries supporting the progress of Nigeria and appeal for more partnership”.

Also speaking, the spokesman for the One Nation Forever football tournament, Comrade John Alphabet Ikpeme, who is also the executive director of Citizens First/ Naira No Get Tribe, said that the target is to use football as a rallying point to unite Nigerians.

“For Nigerians below 40 years, we know that it is more difficult to divide this country, but easier to unite it, saying the game of football is older than amalgamation and Football makes people play together as a team, defining a common goal, enemy that what we have in Nigeria as a common enemy is hunger, poverty and insecurity which has no regard for tribe, party.

“Let’s pick inspiration from the game of football and play together as a team, without talking about tribe, religion and whatnot, but focus on defeating our challenges. We can connect millions of Nigerians through social media and will use this tour to reach out to millions of Nigerians to preach unity, peace and progress,” he said.