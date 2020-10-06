Efforts to prevent huge losses of energy resulting from theft and wastages in Nigeria are yielding results as the Power Equipment and Electrical Machinery Development Institute (PEEMADI) has initiated and developed a smart prepaid energy meter (SPEM). PEEMADI is one of the institutes of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) located in Okene, Kogi State.

In Nigeria’s power sector, having adequate metering IC and a microcontroller for accurate energy metering, load management and consumption monitoring had posed a great challenge. But this challenge is now over.

SPEM is an energy meter device designed and produced by the institute to monitor energy consumption and to deploy an appropriate billing system for energy utilized by consumers. It was locally made by Nigerian engineers within the NASENI system. Being a device produced in Nigeria with locally sourced materials, it has both economic and social benefits for the country’s advancement.

The additional feature available in SPEM is that it allows for communication via GSM and TCP/IP (transmission control protocol/ Internet protocol) protocols. SPEM has home automation via Android app control, remote monitoring of energy consumption via a utility IOT (Internet of Things) platform, power theft detection and reporting on the IOT platform, accurate metering and communication based on the IEC62056 metering standard, adequate data security using the DLMS (Device Language Message Specification) metering data specification.

Some of the advantages of NASENI SPEM above most of meters used in the Nigeria power sector include increased revenue generation of utility companies, elimination of power theft and also it helps consumers manage load consumption using the mobile phones.

The managing director and chief executive officer lof the institute, Prof. Nurudeen Umar Bashir’s vision is to put the institute on the path of industrialization by making the Nigeria power sector become competitive which entails the development of power equipment and machinery through the approach of local research and development techniques carried out by Nigerian own engineers.

In order to achieve this vision, the managing director said he would take proactive steps of having constant conversation and review of technical activities in the institute monthly with the staff aimed at identifying the challenges confronting the institute over the years in terms of capabilities, training, sustainable work environment, provision of basic office equipment/facilities and enduring union friendliness.

Other critical products recently designed up to manufacturing stage at the institute include: Automatic load isolation device (ALID) which is designed to automatically isolate loads when using an alternative power source of lower capacity such as inverter or generator. It is also designed to satisfy the power requirements for the AMT machines at various NASENI’s institutes.

The biometric-based staff attendance management system has since been deployed in daily attendance taking at PEEMADI using biometric fingerprint scanning to check lateness, abscondment and absenteeism. Also, it is customizable. The institute also has competencies in the areas of mechatronics and AMT, high voltage technology (testing, training and consultancy), renewable energy (design, development and maintenance).

In terms of services, PEEMADI carries out repairs and maintenance of power equipment and electrical machines, capacity building in AMT, expertise in renewable energy requirements e.g solar power, small hydropower, design, installation and maintenance of solar photovoltaic PV system, training on CAD/CAM and electrical engineering softwares and consultancy and trainings in high voltage testing and diagnosis of power system equipment.

Specifically, PEEMADI’s corporate vision is to become the centre of excellence dedicated to total local development of capacity and capability to support electrical power generation, transmission, distribution and management with the mission to create and promote an enabling environment for nurturing creativity and innovation that will generate new ideas for design, maintenance and manufacturing of power equipment that will ensure the growth of the power sector.