Tech transport startup, Plentywaka has joined forces with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) with ambitious plan to revolutionise Nigerian travel as they plan expansion to Southeastern states.

Plentywaka, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said that the aim of the collaboration was for IVM to bolster Plentywaka’s fleet with a host of new vehicles as the leading bus-hiring startup prepares to break into Southeastern Nigeria, starting with Delta State in Q4 2020.

After celebrating its first year in operation with 200,000 completed trips and 40,000+ app downloads, Plentywaka’s rapid progress is showing no signs of slowing down. The startup announced its expansion to Abuja in August 2020.

According to the release, “Plentywaka is set to make a major bid to replicate the success of its tech-driven service in Lagos and Abuja to upgrade the state of bus travel in the southeast.”

Speaking on the partnership, co-founder/ chief executive officer of Plentywaka, Onyeka Akumah said, “This is a major step towards developing a robust and reliable transport system built by Nigerians for Nigerians. We are two brands that have lived through an outdated transport system in Nigeria and we’re joining forces to bring our country into an era that is long overdue and driven by technology”.

“We know what our people want and we know what they deserve – a safer, more comfortable and efficient means of transport and as the traction in our first year shows, we have the technology to make this a reality. With IVM on board, we’re breaking into new territory so riders in the South-eastern states are not left behind.”

CEO and founder of IVM, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, said, “We’ve been closely monitoring Plentywaka’s progress since its launch in September 2019 and their growth has been very impressive in such a short space of time. From our conversations with their founding team, we saw a company that was hungry and unprepared to rest on their laurels, which is why we were keen to support them in the next phase of their expansion.”