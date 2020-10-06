By BODE GBADEBO Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, October 8, present the proposed 2021 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly by 11am.

The announcement was made following the receipt of a letter from the President indicating same at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard,” Buhari said.

With this development, the Senate will inevitably consider and pass the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) tomorrow Wednesday, which is a pre-condition for the presentation of the annual budget to the National Assembly.

LEADERSHIP reports that the ritual of budget presentation traditionally takes place at the more expansive Green Chamber of the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly.