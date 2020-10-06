The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a female lawyer, Bisi Ajayi by unknown gunmen in Rumuokwurusi Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

Ajayi, aged 25, was abducted on Sunday night by men dressed in military fatique and dark t-shirts, while driving into her residence and was whisked away in a white Toyota Avensa car.

It was gathered that the kidnappers slapped the victim’s mother after she attempted to stop them from taking her daughter away.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the abduction yesterday, assured that the command has put in machinery for her speedy rescue from her abductors.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA, Olumide Akpata, has pleaded with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to intervene and rescue the kidnapped female lawyer.

Akpata, in a statement made available to newsmen said: “I received reports that Paulette Bisola Ajayi, a lawyer & daughter of Ngozi Ajayi (also a lawyer) was abducted by at least four gunmen dressed in combat fatigues & dark t-shirts in front of her home in Rumukurushi PH, as she was waiting for her gate to be opened.

“Her mother and others who tried to prevent her from being taken away were brutalised and shot at by these men who eventually dragged Bisola out of her car and took her away in their own car…a white Toyota Venza.

“The increasing spate of such incidents is indeed disheartening. I have spoken to Bisola’s mother to assure her of our support and assistance towards the rescue of her daughter.

“I have also spoken to the Governor of Rivers State, the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Rivers State Police Command to request their assistance in ensuring the safe return of our colleague.