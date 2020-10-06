By Ernest Nzor,

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has raised concerns over the increasing issue of drug abuse and rape which is becoming an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Dr Agbo stated this during a one-day sensitization workshop on the theme: “Drug abuse and rape, the road not taken” organised by Committee on Narcotic Drugs in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Christabels Initiatives Foundation, in Abuja.

He proposed an amendment to the Police Trust Fund Act to include the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, as one of the beneficiaries of the fund.

He also lamented that agencies like NDLEA who are key stakeholders in the campaign against drug abuse are not well funded by government.

According to him, “As far as the problems remain, we would continue to hammer on the problem of drug addiction which progresses at geometric progression while the strategies and effort to combat it progresses at arithmetic progression. It is high time we nip narcotic drug addiction in the bud, for if we fail to destroy narcotic drug addiction, it will destroy Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the founder of Christabel Initiatives, Dr Christabel Okoye, she noted that the problems of drug abuse and rape have become a pandemic to the country.

She said, “The war of drug abuse and rape has become a general war which has brought all of us together, seeking the best way to bring it to zero tolerance. The ills have destroyed uncountable lives, especially that of the youths.

“Nigeria as a country has suffered so many loss of lives, properties and dignity due to the involvement of well meaning Nigerians abusing and trafficking in drugs.

“We are all aware that the catalyst to violence, Bokoharam continues fight, the Herdsmen and Farmers clash, bandits and so many communal war, are as a result of drug abuse,” she said.

In his remark, the Chairman of NDLEA, Col Mohamed Abdullahi (Rtd) said that all hands must be on desks to fight the menace of drug addiction as the global problem.

The foundation also awarded the National President of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Dr Hon Alabi, Kolade David (ESC) and the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido, who were endorsed into the Goodwill Ambassador of fight against drug abuse and trafficking.