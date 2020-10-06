The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Malam Uba Sani has said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police requires a surgical operation for it to become an outfit that would protect Nigerians.

In a statement issued by Uba Sani, the senator decried that efforts were made in the past to reform SARS but to no avail, stressing that it seems the security outfit is deeply rotten.

Sani commended vice president Yemi Osinbajo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu for not only condemning the latest SARS outrage but also taking firm measures to curtail excesses of its operatives.

He urged the federal government and Police authorities to ensure that the new measures are fully implemented and sustained, adding that If SARS is not amenable to reform, it should be scrapped.

The statement explained further that constitutional responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force is to serve and protect the citizens, saying that officers cannot continue to abuse citizens through brutality, harassment, extortion and intimidation.

The statement reads in part: “For two decades now, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police has gained notoriety for flagrant violation of the rights of Nigerians. Evidence abound of the horrors they have visited on fellow citizens in cities and on back roads, in private residences, in front of hotels, on neighbourhood streets, in the dark of the night and the light of the day”.

“For instance, on 6th April 2020, five persons were allegedly killed at Trikania in Sabongari Nasarawa under Chikun local government area of Kaduna State during a clash between youths and police enforcing the stay-at-home order in the state over the coronavirus outbreak”.