Face of Tourism Africa has announced the commencement of registration for interested Models and prospective contestant ahead of her 2020 maiden edition tagged “Your Step To Stardom”.

The most anticipated Median Edition of Face of Tourism Africa Pageant is inching closer and the search for vibrant, creative and beautiful Models have become more intense, especially with amazing star prizes and rewards for it first, second and third winner.

The announcement was made at a press briefing in Abuja by Free Image Entertainment, the principal executive organisers of Face of Tourism Africa.

According to them, they stated that contestants must be fully equipped with the necessary criteria for the Africa beauty contest.

While exposing the mind-blowing rewards of the Maiden Edition of Face Of Africa Tourism, the announcement highlighted the several prizes to be won in the different winning categories. It stated that the Winner stands a chance to win the Star Prize of a brand new Toyota Venza, a Modelling contract, Photoshoots, Media tour, Ambassadorial endorsement and an Exotic tour. The 2nd Winner would receive the sum of Five Hundred Thousand naira, photo-shoots and a modeling contract, while the 3rd winner goes with the reward of three hundred thousand and a smart for the online voting winner.

The announcement also notified potential contestants to ensure that they are Africans, single, between the ages of 18 to 27 and must oblige to all the regulations of Face of Tourism Africa Pageant. However, the question remains, who will be the next winner of Face of Tourism Africa Beauty Pageant.

Face of Tourism Africa is one amongst several continental pageants that is committed and dedicated to the empowerment of vibrant African Models, who can be resourceful in the promotion of tourism across Africa. The forthcoming event is aimed at defining a new path towards advancing tourism in Africa.