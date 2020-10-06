White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the disease.
“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement.
“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” added Trump’s spokeswoman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.
ADVERTISEMENT
THIS IS WHAT YOU DO IF YOU WANT TO PERMANENTLY DEAL WITH YOUR LOVE HANDLES, POT BELLY AND YOUR FAT WEIGHT
VICTORY!! ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASES MANHOOD & LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT RIGHT NOW!!
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE