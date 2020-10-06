The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (NAN) has called on the Federal Government to give former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the necessary support to secure the position of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

TUC made the call in a statement jointly signed by its President, Mr Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Mr Musa-Lawal Ozigi, on Tuesday.

The union said that Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence would reaffirm to the world that Nigerians and Africans are great people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okonjo-Iweala is a renowned global finance expert, an economist and international development professional with decades of experience, having worked in about five continents. Her exposure is incontrovertible.

“The question now is not whether she is qualified or capable of handling the task; this contest is an aspect of international politics and we all must go all out to play it,” the union said.

The TUC said that the world at this time needed Okonjo-Iweala’s expertise in view of the Coronavirus pandemic which had negatively impacted the global economy.

The union said: “Today, the world economy is on its knees now, no thanks to the effect of the global pandemic otherwise called Coronavirus.

“Over 850,000 lives were lost; about 25 million people were infected and over 400 million jobs and hundreds of millions of informal economy livelihoods lost all to the scourge.

“This is the time we need Okonjo-Iweala, who in time past has spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during the 2008-2009 food crises.

“Also, in the trying period of the global financial crisis, she has helped navigate the storm,” the TUC said.