BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU,

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to be neutral in the forthcoming local government elections slated for 2021.

He gave the directive during the

swearing-in of the newly screened and appointed commissioners of the electoral umpire at Africa House, Government House, Kano, yesterday.

He assured that nobody would interfere in the operations of the commission before, during or after the upcoming elections.

He said that as the electoral commission is bracing up for the local government election that will come up early next year, the government has resolved to

provide the commission with all it needs to carry out its operation.

“We have only one commissioner left, who will also be screened by the State House of Assembly. We all believed that KANSIEC must be ready for good and smooth operation, “ he added

He called on them not to be partisan, saying that even though “you are appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, but when it comes to work, don’t be partisan. You must maintain neutrality in whatever you are doing.”