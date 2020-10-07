A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday dissolved a seven-year-old marriage between Salamat Dauda and Isiyaka over his refusal to pay school fees for his three children.

Dauda in her petition, prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds of that Isiyaka has failed in his duties as a husband and father.

Delivering judgment, the Presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah”, which is a waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

” Isiyaka abandoned his responsibility as a husband and a father, I pay the school fees for our children and cater to other necessities in our home.

” I do everything and I am tired of his behaviour,” she said.

She begged the court to dissolve her marriage, contracted under Islamic Law on April 28, 2013.

Isiaka who works in a construction company in Abuja, consented to his wife’s petition for divorce, saying he had tried his best. (NAN)